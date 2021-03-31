Ghost Tree Capital LLC Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. VistaGen Therapeutics accounts for 1.0% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 1.72% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

VTGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,533. The stock has a market cap of $305.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.