Ghost Tree Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 1.14% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APVO traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $131.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 7.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

