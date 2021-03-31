Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases 100,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 5.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,232. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

