Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases 375,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 1,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,671. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $651.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

