Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,000. Travere Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 6,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,090. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

