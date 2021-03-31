Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Helix Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 4.19% of Helix Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Shares of HLXA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

