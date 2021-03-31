Ghost Tree Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Wave Life Sciences worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WVE. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 151,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 15,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,444. The company has a market cap of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

