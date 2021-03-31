Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 1,050,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,050,000 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.51% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 605,578 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

