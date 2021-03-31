Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 225,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lowered its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Immunovant comprises approximately 2.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Immunovant worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 30.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Immunovant by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.