Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,590,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,094. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,719,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

