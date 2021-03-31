Ghost Tree Capital LLC Takes Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Otonomy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Otonomy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. Research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otonomy Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.