Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,400 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBNXF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of GBNXF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

