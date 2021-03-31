Gifto Price Up 94.6% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and approximately $220.47 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00636016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 4,454.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

