Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.26. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.