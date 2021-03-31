Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,447. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

