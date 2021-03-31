Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Buys C$820,000.00 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,455,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,006,919.

Shares of TSE GVC traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,514. Glacier Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$51.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

