Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

