Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

