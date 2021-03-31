GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $10.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.40 billion and the lowest is $10.50 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $46.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $47.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 472,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,157. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

