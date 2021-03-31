Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.93. Glencore shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 10,023 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

