Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 4,968 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

PKI opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.