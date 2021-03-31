Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 716 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,081,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $369.65 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.