Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BlackLine by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.