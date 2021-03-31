Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.