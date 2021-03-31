Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of International Game Technology worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

