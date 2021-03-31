Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,565 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

NYSE IFF opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

