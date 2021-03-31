Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,974 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

