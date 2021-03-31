Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,656 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $185.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

