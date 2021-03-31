Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.