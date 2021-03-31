Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,537 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

