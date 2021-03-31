Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GBCS stock remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,219. Global Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.
Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile
