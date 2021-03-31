Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GBCS stock remained flat at $$0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,219. Global Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

