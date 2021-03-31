Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global WholeHealth Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 31,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,504. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

