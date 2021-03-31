Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Global WholeHealth Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 31,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,504. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82.
Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile
Featured Article: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.