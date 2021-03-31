Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

