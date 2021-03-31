GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $4,315.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

