Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.30

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.27. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 9,499 shares traded.

GSAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 328,758 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globalstar by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 117,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.