GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,122.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF remained flat at $$84.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

