GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDDY. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. GoDaddy has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $135,675,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $69,628,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

