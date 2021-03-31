GoHealth (GOCO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GoHealth (NASDAQ: GOCO):

3/22/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GOCO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,687. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $20,944,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in GoHealth by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

