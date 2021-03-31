GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Reaches Market Cap of $727,352.63

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $727,352.63 and approximately $4.63 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.45 or 0.00332604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000809 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002319 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Token Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 tokens. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars.

