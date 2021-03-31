Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 2.1%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 12,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,864,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
Several equities analysts have commented on GOL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
