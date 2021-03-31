Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 2.1%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 12,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,864,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 479,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.