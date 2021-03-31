Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $219,931.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00061079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00334907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00813027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00049101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029572 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Golden Goose Coin Trading

