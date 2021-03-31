Golem Trading 21% Higher This Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $644.22 million and approximately $46.22 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00638180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

