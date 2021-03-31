Golos Blockchain Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $620,134.21 and approximately $461.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 252,926,536 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

