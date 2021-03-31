Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson Acquires 6,189 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $24,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GTIM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,768. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

