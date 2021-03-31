Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson Acquires 6,189 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $24,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GTIM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,768. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
