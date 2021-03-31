GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 150,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. 128,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,204,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,871,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen upped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

