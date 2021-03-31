Gossip Coin (GOSS) Hits Market Cap of $57,686.30

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 51.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $57,686.30 and $23.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

