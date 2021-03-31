GoWithMi Price Down 87.6% This Week (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One GoWithMi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GoWithMi has traded 87.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoWithMi has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $115,891.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoWithMi Coin Profile

GMAT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

