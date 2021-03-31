Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Graco stock opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $121,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $23,803,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

