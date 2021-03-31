Graco (NYSE:GGG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,803,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

