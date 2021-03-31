Grammer (ETR:GMM) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Grammer (ETR:GMM) received a €23.50 ($27.65) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.
Shares of GMM stock opened at €21.90 ($25.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. Grammer has a one year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a one year high of €26.00 ($30.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.
Grammer Company Profile
Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.