Grammer (ETR:GMM) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Grammer (ETR:GMM) received a €23.50 ($27.65) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GMM stock opened at €21.90 ($25.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. Grammer has a one year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a one year high of €26.00 ($30.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

Get Grammer alerts:

Grammer Company Profile

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.